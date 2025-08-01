Letter to the Editor – August 2025

To the Editor:
Since its founding in 2017, the Franklin High School Photography Program has empowered students to explore photography as an expressive art form. With a full set of cameras and MacBook Pro laptops, we’ve built a thriving program where students learn to tell visual stories, build technical skills and gain confidence in their creative voice.
Each year, more students want to take photography than we have space to accommodate—and demand continues to grow. But now, we face a critical challenge. This year alone, we’ve lost nine computers to battery failure, and another six to eight must be retired at the end of this school year. Without these tools, our ability to teach students industry-standard software like Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop comes to a halt—expensive software that cannot run on Chromebooks.
We urgently need your help. In order to keep this program alive and accessible to all students, we must raise funds to replace our aging computers. Your donation will directly support student learning, artistic growth and future-ready skills in visual communication and digital media.
We are looking to purchase 20 new devices. Our fundraising goal is $28,000. If you’re able to contribute or connect us with potential donors, we would love to hear from you. Donations (tax deductible) can be made at pps.schoolpay.com/pay/for/Computer-Fundraiser-for-Photography/SeetLdH.
Together, we can ensure that Franklin students continue to have access to high-quality arts education and real-world tools that help them thrive.
With gratitude, Carrie Berning
