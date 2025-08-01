Noise Control Code Amendment Project

Staff from the city’s Noise Program and the Noise Review Board have launched a project to amend Portland’s Title 18 Noise Code. To achieve improvements with the Noise Code, they are requesting input and guidance from stakeholders, experts and most importantly, the community. All community members in District 3 are invited to join the upcoming virtual meeting for an open discussion about the Noise Program and improvements to the Noise Code. City staff from the Noise Program want to hear from you about your experiences, thoughts and opinions regarding the current Noise Code. Your input is vital to the success of the project.
The District 3 meeting will take place Tuesday, August 26, 6-7:30 pm via Zoom. Advance registration is required and available at forms.office.com/g/0a741WFtK6. Members from outside District 3 are welcome to attend and observe the meeting, however, speaking priority will be given to District 3 residents and business owners. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may also share your insights by taking a survey or by submitting written comments to noise@portlandoregon.gov using the subject line “My experience with the Noise Code.”
The City of Portland’s Noise Control Code sets noise limits for certain types of activities at particular times of the day and night. The aim of the noise code is to protect residents from the harmful effects of noise while providing allowance for events, construction and other noise-generating activities that support the growth of the community and the economy.
The current Noise Control Code has not undergone significant change since 2001. With a growing population, expanding urban areas and evolving industries, the noise landscape has become more complex. Managing noise is crucial for a healthy urban environment.
The Noise Control Code, proposed amendments, project timeline and feedback survey can be found at portland.gov/ppd/noise/noise-code-project. Sign up to receive project updates, meeting agendas and more as well.
Noise Control Code Amendment Project
