Now is the Time to Buy an EV

If you’ve been thinking about buying an EV, doing so after Tuesday, September 30 will cost you an extra $7,500. That’s the date when the federal tax rebate for EV purchases is set to expire. The federal clean vehicle tax rebate, which is good for up to $4,000 on eligible used EVs, will also end that day.
Fortunately for those trying to save while going electric, the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program reopened May 22. This program allows Oregonians to save up to an additional $7,500 for the purchase or lease of an eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. Used EVs are eligible for a rebate of up to $5,000.
“The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program continues to exceed all expectations and remains extremely popular with people across the state,” said DEQ Air Quality Transportation Strategies Section Manager Rachel Sakata. “It is a great way for families and individuals to save money while choosing cleaner transportation and improving air quality.”
The Standard Rebate, open to all Oregon residents, businesses, non-profits and government agencies, is good for up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid EV or a new zero-emission motorcycle selected from the Standard Rebate Eligible Vehicle List. This program, however, has limited funds and the Standard Rebate will be suspended Tuesday, September 9. Unfortunately, the Standard Rebate has exhausted its 2025 funding. If you buy or lease a vehicle within the eligible timeframe, you will have six months from the purchase or lease date to apply. However, all future submitted Standard Rebate applications that are approved will be placed on a waiting list to be paid in spring 2026.
The income-based Charge Ahead Rebate, however, remains available to eligible applicants. Eligibility for the Charge Ahead Rebate includes those who qualify as a low- or moderate-income household, depending on income and household size, when purchasing or leasing a new or used battery electric or plug-in hybrid EV. $5,000 is available for the purchase or lease of an eligible used battery electric or plug-in EV. $7,500 is available for the purchase or lease of an eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid EV. Household income must be below 400 percent of the federal poverty guideline to receive the Charge Ahead Rebate. For a household of two, the maximum household income limit is $84,600; for a four-person household, $128,600 is the maximum.
For details on the federal clean vehicle tax rebate, visit irs.gov/clean-vehicle-tax-credits and for more information on the Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, visit oregon.gov/deq/aq/programs/Pages/evIncEligibility.
Now is the Time to Buy an EV
If you’ve been thinking about buying an EV, doing so after Tuesday, September 30 will cost you an extra $7,500. That’s the date when the federal tax rebate for EV purchases is set to expire. The federal clean vehicle tax rebate, which is good for up to $4,000 on eligible used EVs, will also end that day.