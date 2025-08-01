The Local Small Business Expanded Repair/Restore Grant program provides funding to small businesses located in the City of Portland that have sustained physical and economic damage due to break-ins and vandalism. Grants assist eligible businesses to remain open and operational and contribute to maintaining a healthy street environment.
The original program concluded at the end of 2024 when all available funds were exhausted. Councilors Tiffany Koyama Lane, Dan Ryan and Sameer Kanal led the work to allocate $1 million of funding to relaunch the program during the city’s budget approval process. Prosper Portland staff developed the grant and will maintain the infrastructure to reopen it.
Eligible entities may receive up to $25,000 over the life of the program for eligible repairs. Prosper Portland will provide the grant on a reimbursement basis. Applications, available at prosperportland.us/restore, will remain open until all available funds have been disbursed.
Repair/Restore Grants Reopened
