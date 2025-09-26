Age Won’t Stop SE Seniors From Protesting the Trump Administration

By Francesca “Frankie” Silverstein
The stillness of the morning air on Cherry Blossom Dr. is quickly broken by honking from the rush of cars winding through the neighborhood. It’s a Saturday, which means that residents from nearby senior living community, Cherrywood Village, are out protesting the Trump administration. Regardless of their wheelchairs or walkers, the group is there 10:30-11:30 am every week, armed with a rotating assortment of signs that they flash at traffic. The size of the group and the content of the signs vary, but the passion and camaraderie remain constant.
Residents Ann Warner and Jeanne Vetch organized the first demonstration in June, when they realized participation in the larger No Kings protest downtown would be difficult. “None of us feel safe or energetic enough to make it into the huge demonstrations, but we can keep it going in an ongoing way so that people who come by us are reminded,” explains Donna Korones, who has been participating since the beginning.
Although the residents’ age creates limitations, many also feel it provides them with a unique perspective. Warner, age 88, states, “When you’ve lived a long time and you’ve seen the country go through a lot of things, you begin to recognize what could be dangerous.” She continues, “I have memories of World War II…I saw what happened in countries where a dictator takes over and manipulates the government.”
This sentiment is shared by Warner’s fellow protesters, as evidenced by their signs bearing phrases such as “No kings, no tyrants, no Trump” and “Fight for democracy, not dictatorship.” Participants cite tariffs, ICE and vaccines as issues that bring them out to protest each Saturday.
For others, their reasons are more personal, whether that’s concern for their child who is transgender, the goal of creating a safer future for their grandchildren or frustration over seeing the results of previous activism overturned. “It’s hard on a lot of us to stand still for an hour,…but it matters to us. A lot of us have done a lot of work over the years, and to see that all unraveled feels immensely sad,” says Korones.
The residents are also inspired by the community’s support. Each honk, wave or curious pedestrian passerby furthers their resolve. Warner remarks, “I think it speaks something that you’ve got [people] who are older and, in many cases, have some sort of mobility handicap, who are willing to continue to say ‘It’s wrong; our country is going in the wrong direction.’ And I hope and feel that probably it does motivate [someone who is driving by] to have a stronger reaction.”
This is not to say that the reaction is always positive. Korones notes that thumbs aren’t the only fingers passersby have put up, and Warner highlights that some of the criticism even comes from fellow residents. Yet in the face of opposition, the protestors remain positive. “Everybody has a right to his or her opinion,” says Warner.
By making their opinions heard, the group hopes to inspire younger generation to join the cause, although they admit their age has afforded them a privilege they feel their children and grandchildren often lack: time. In their retirement, this is something they have in abundance, and, albeit unexpectedly, the protests have been a way to fill it. “I never thought that at the age of 84 I would have to be out protesting the actions of the president of the United States,” comments Lendamai Poole.
The group plans to continue protesting for the foreseeable future, aiming to keep building connections with those who drive past on their morning commute. “What I hope they think about is what they can do at whatever moment or whatever point in their lives they can get involved,” states Korones.
The roadside protests are proof that anyone can get involved. Irrespective of their physical abilities or sign-making materials—one man attached his sign to a Swiffer mop—these seniors are making their voices heard. In Warner’s words, “I think that we are making a difference in a very small way. But I think that’s how it has to start.”
Donna Korones (left) and Lendamai Poole (right) show off their protest signs. The two met at one of the roadside demonstrations and became fast friends. Photo by Francesca “Frankie” Silverstein.