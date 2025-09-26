Apply For a Free Tree

Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) Urban Forestry division, along with local nonprofit Friends of Trees, is launching a new $1.8 million partnership to plant and care for trees. The expanded collaboration is part of the City’s Equitable Tree Canopy program, funded by the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefit Fund (PCEF) and reflects a shared commitment to climate resilience, community stewardship and long-term tree health.
“Our partnership with Friends of Trees prioritizes equity and shared impact,” said Jenn Cairo, Portland City Forester. “We’re working together to plant trees in neighborhoods that need them most and helping make sure new trees survive and grow in hotter, drier summers.”
Over two planting seasons, Friends of Trees will plant, water and care for 750 street and yard trees with a focus on neighborhoods that have less canopy and greater exposure to heat risks. The initiative also includes volunteer training and aims to build lasting community stewardship. Even more trees are expected to be planted in future seasons as the program grows beyond its first year.
“Friends of Trees is excited to work with Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry to bring people together to protect and grow the canopy,” said Yashar Vasef, Executive Director of Friends of Trees. “It’s about more than planting. It’s about centering community in the process, creating connections between people and the trees that will make their neighborhood a greener, healthier place. With this revitalized partnership, we’re prioritizing post-planting care to make sure these trees survive and thrive for the community’s benefit.”
Every street tree planted through this partnership will receive three years of follow-up care. This includes watering, monitoring and replacement if needed. Yard tree recipients will receive guidance and support from Friends of Trees to help care for their trees and support long-term success.
Free trees can be obtained through both Friends of Trees and the City’s free tree programs. To receive a tree through Friends of Trees, visit friendsoftrees.org/get-a-tree to register. The organization will work with the City to determine which trees are the “right trees in the right place,” apply for a planting permit and finally, plant trees in a community-supported event. Just enter your address to get started.
To receive a tree through the City’s Urban Forestry division, visit portland.gov/trees/tree-planting/find-your-free-trees. Tree planting programs are divided into Trees for your Yard, Trees for Residential Streets, Trees for Planting Strips (the space between the sidewalk and the street), Trees for Apartment Complexes and Businesses, Trees for Schools and Trees for Parks. Eligibility varies depending on where the tree will be planted.
Apply For a Free Tree
