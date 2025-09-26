The Clinton Street Theater (CST) once again rolls out a slate of gruesome horror films for October, featuring a number of unseen oddities and foreign titles, along with classic thrillers and modern hits. The theater will also host a handful of Halloween comedies, including Elvira: Mistress of the Dark and two new, indie films: Vampire Zombies…From Space! and Evil Puddle, each of which will be screened as weekend matinees.
Of course the most prominent feature across October is The Rocky Horror Picture Show, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The legendary cult film has played every week at the theater since 1978. The film runs every Saturday night in October, as well as three nights the last week of the month. The rowdy, audience-participation events often sell out during this season, so plan to get your spot in advance.
Check out the lineup and purchase tickets at ctspdx.com. CST is located at 2522 SE Clinton St.
CST Month of Horror
