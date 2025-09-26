The Haunted Eye is half haunted house, half Halloween pop-up bar and 100 percent spooky fun in a 100+ year old building on SE 82nd Ave. Running for three nights, make your way through the haunted house and exit into a bar complete with blood bag drinks, syringe jello shots and tons of photo ops.
Open the final two Fridays and the final Saturday of the month (October 24, 25 and 31), the 21+ event runs 6-11 pm at The Old Pawn Shop, 5939 SE 82nd Ave. Event organizers dare you to find a better way to celebrate Halloween for just $10. Tickets available at bit.ly/4n2nNxy.
Haunted House and Pop-Up Bar
The Haunted Eye is half haunted house, half Halloween pop-up bar and 100 percent spooky fun in a 100+ year old building on SE 82nd Ave. Running for three nights, make your way through the haunted house and exit into a bar complete with blood bag drinks, syringe jello shots and tons of photo ops.