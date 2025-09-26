It’s never been easier or more accessible to find, share and sign up for PP&R activities with the online Recreation Activity Guide. Use it to view registered and drop-in activities, organized by city region.
Registration will open Thursday, October 9, 9:30 am for Session B activities (November 3-December 14) and Winter Break Camps (December 22-January 4). Visit portland.gov/parks/activities to view activities and register.
Registered activities, usually occurring over a five or 10-week session, require sign up and payment (if there is a fee) in advance. For drop-in activities, payment (if there is a fee) is done at the front desk when you arrive for the activity.
PP&R believes that recreation is for everyone and to support that, there are support services available. If the price of activities is too high, people can sign up for an Access Discount at portland.gov/parks/discount to receive a 25, 50, 75 or 90 discount. Proof of income is not required, but the Access Discount is only available to City of Portland residents.
For those with disabilities, support can be requested from Inclusion Services at portland.gov/parks/inclusion. For ADA accommodations, fill out the form at portland.gov/311/ada-request or call 311.
PP&R Winter Recreation Registration
