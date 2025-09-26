The 2025-26 Season at Imago Theatre opens with Design for Living Friday, October 10-Sunday, October 26. It’s 1933 and polyamory is all the rage, at least it was on Broadway thanks to Noël Coward’s risqué, drawing-room comedy in which boy loves boy loves girl. Witty? Of course. Banned in England? Yes, that too. But Coward’s frothy farce is more than a menage a trois of brilliant banter. Design for Living is also a celebration of embracing one’s true self, regardless of society’s conventions and sexual norms. Indeed, the play may be Coward at his most outrageous and self-affirming, even if it does come dressed in silk pajamas.
The cast features Imago alum Joe Cullen (Salomé), alongside company newbies KJ Snyder and Caitlin Rose as the play’s central throuple, with Sean D Lujan (The Seafarer, Hughie, Salomé) as Ernest and Diane Slamp (Salomé) as the unkept maid Miss Hodge. The design team will include Jerry Mouawad with Notion and Jim Peerenboom on scenic design, Laura Helgeson on costumes, Samantha Kemp on lights and Myrrh Larsen on sound design and compositions.
Performances run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. The show is intended for mature audiences (16+). Tickets ($37) available at imagotheatre.com.
Imago Season Opener
