As the featured event of the 30th anniversary of its beloved Día de los Muertos Festival, Milagro presents a new staging of ¡Alebrijes!, which was originally commissioned by Milagro for its fall 2018 world premiere. ¡Alebrijes! – A Día de Muertos Tale, written by Milagro and Georgina Escobar, is a playful homage to the totemic creations of the original creator, Pedro Linares.
A mythologized account of Linares’ life (and almost death), this screwball comedy is about art’s capacity to transcend mortality. Follow Linares on his nostalgic visit to Mexico City in 1936, discover his special relationship to his animal totems and join him in his journey through a psychedelic Oaxacan underworld.
While Linares attempts to trade his soul with La Muerte to save his brother, he quickly learns that one shouldn’t try to strike bargains with Death. ¡Alebrijes! celebrates the beauty and absurdity of life, art and love, and invites us to consider death is not a severance, but an evolution.
The preview performance of ¡Alebrijes! is October 16, 7:30 pm, followed by the formal Opening Night Friday, October 17 with a post-show reception catered by La Patroncita. ¡Alebrijes! will run for three weekends through Sunday, November 9, with performances scheduled Friday and Saturday evenings 7:30 pm and Sunday 2 pm matinees.
Tickets ($30 adults, $26 seniors, $22 students) available at milagro.org and by calling 503.236.7253 Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm. Preview performance tickets for October 16 are priced at just $15 for all.
Additional events (workshops, bike ride, etc.) will take place as part of the landmark 30th Anniversary Dia de los Muertos Festival Sunday, October 12-Saturday, November 4. See the website for details on additional events.
A Día de Muertos Tale
As the featured event of the 30th anniversary of its beloved Día de los Muertos Festival, Milagro presents a new staging of ¡Alebrijes!, which was originally commissioned by Milagro for its fall 2018 world premiere. ¡Alebrijes! – A Día de Muertos Tale, written by Milagro and Georgina Escobar, is a playful homage to the totemic creations of the original creator, Pedro Linares.