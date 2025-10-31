Buckman Show & Sell Call For Artists

Buckman Elementary School is now accepting artist applications for its 36th Annual Buckman Art Show & Sell which will take place Saturday, March 14, 2026, 10 am-5 pm. The beloved community event celebrates local art and creativity while raising vital funds to support arts education at Buckman Elementary.
The juried show will feature 100+ diverse artists and makers working in various mediums, including painting, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, photography, printmaking and more. There will also be Buckman student art for sale and food trucks, face painting and fairy hair.
Artists interested in participating are invited to submit their applications by Saturday, November 22 at buckmanartshow.weebly.com. There is a $20 non-refundable application fee. Artists selected to be in the show will be notified in December.
