TPK Brewing Co. is offering two, “never-before-TPKed” events in November. First, Saturday, November 22, 6-10 pm is a partnership with Dark Horse Comics to celebrate the release of their New Dungeons & Dragons series, The Fallbacks. The series marks The Fallbacks’ stars of Jaleigh Johnson’s Dungeons and Dragons: The Fallback: Bound for Ruin, first comics appearance as brought to life by local comics legends Dark Horse. TPK Creative Director Dana Ebert will be writing a special (non-canon) one-shot set in The Fallbacks sandbox of Faerûn, also marking TPK’s first foray into writing in an official D&D setting. Tickets ($35) include a special D&D giveaway from Dark Horse. The event is for players 16+, pre-generated characters will be provided, no prior experience is necessary and the 2024 5th Edition ruleset will be used.
Then Monday, November 24, 7-9 pm TPK is renting out the Clinton Street Theater to host Behind the GM Screen, a live look at how the first two years of The Leyfarer’s Chronicle, TPK’s one-of-a-kind, ongoing Dungeons & Dragons campaign have unfolded from Creative Director Ebert and Lead Designer Law Johnson. They’ll recount the events of the first eight chapters, present a slideshow of never-before-seen concept art and images, reveal insights into their creative process and answer questions. Tickets are $20 for the all-ages event. TPK beer will be available for purchase during the show.
Tickets and additional details for both events available at tpkbrewing.com.
November TPK Events
