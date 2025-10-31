The Multnomah Friends’ Quaker Palestine Israel Group will be showing the film “No Other Land” at the Clinton Street Theater Saturday, November 29, 7 pm. The proceeds will benefit the American Friends Service Committee’s Gaza Relief Fund.
For half a decade, Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist, filmed his community of Masafer Yatta being destroyed by Israel’s occupation, as he built an unlikely alliance with an Israeli journalist who wanted to join his fight. “No Other Land” is an unflinching account of a community’s mass expulsion and acts as a creative resistance to Apartheid and a search for a path toward equality and justice.
Tickets for the Academy Award-nominated Best Documentary Feature are $12 and available in advance at cstpdx.com/event/no-other-land and at the door.
Film Benefit for Gaza
The Multnomah Friends’ Quaker Palestine Israel Group will be showing the film “No Other Land” at the Clinton Street Theater Saturday, November 29, 7 pm. The proceeds will benefit the American Friends Service Committee’s Gaza Relief Fund.