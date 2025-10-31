St. Philip Neri Parish hosts its 23rd annual Michael Allen Harrison piano concert. Kick off the holiday season with famed composer/performer Harrison’s signature compositions and Christmas music. Julianne Johnson adds her powerful, joyful singing in the church’s great acoustical space.
The concert takes place Tuesday, December 2, 7 pm and will include a reception by the Altar Society during intermission with homemade cookies, punch, hot cider and coffee. Tickets ($20 general admission, $30 preferred seating) available in advance at StPhilipNeriPDX.org or by calling 503.231.4955 and at the door by cash or check only.
The church entrance is at SE Division St. and SE Tamarack/18th Ave. Free parking is available and the space is handicap accessible.
Holiday Piano Concert
