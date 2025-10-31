Gas Leaf Blower Ban Begins in January

Gasoline-powered leaf blowers will become a tool of the past in Portland as the new year rolls around. Beginning January 1, 2026, they will only be allowed October-December and starting January 1, 2028, the prohibition will become year-round. The change was the result of work that Quiet Clean PDX had been working to enact since 2018, and was unanimously approved by the Portland City Council March 13, 2024 with Ordinance 191653.
No property owner may allow the operation of gas leaf blowers on their property January 1-September 30, except in cases of inclement weather resulting from rain, snow, ice, flood or other storm that pose a significant risk of injury to persons or property as determined by the City Administrator. Additionally, no leaf blower may be operated in a manner that deposits dust and debris onto any neighboring parcel, storm drain, public property or public street except for the purpose of scheduled debris collection by the city.
Any owner that fails to comply may receive a written notice of violation. The notice will state the date, address and violation and specify any corrective action required to comply. A first violation will result in a warning. A second violation may result in a civil penalty of $250. A third violation may result in a civil penalty of $1,000. Each day an owner is in violation is deemed a separate violation.
Quiet Clean PDX wants to make sure everyone in the city knows about the upcoming ban so there are no surprises. They will provide postcards and flyers to distribute to homeowners and landscape contractors; email info@quietcleanpdx.org to request copies or visit quietcleanpdx.org/take-action-eliminate-gas-leaf-blowers to find and download example notifications.
Image by cartoonist Andy Singer.