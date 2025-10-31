Selected Stories Books

By David Krogh
Former Londoner Chris Phillips married an American woman. They subsequently moved to SE Portland where they have lived for the past 18 years. During the COVID years Phillips realized just how much he missed his favorite bookstores in and around London, including Daunt Books, the London Review Bookshop and John Sandoe.
Having worked a few years for Powell’s Books, and also within the music industry, he gained substantial business knowledge and a desire to operate his own bookstore. “It’s been my dream for a very long time. I wanted to create a cozy and welcoming environment and a beautiful space that really showcases the beauty of the books themselves,” he said. “I’m aiming to stock high quality literature and nonfiction. I’m constantly on the lookout for books that sound different and interesting.”
Visiting the small shop at 3360 SE Division St. (approximately across the street from Salt & Straw) one can easily see what he means by showcasing books. The shop area is roughly square with bookshelves around the perimeter that show the full faces of the books for easy visibility. A large rectangular table is in the middle of the room displaying special books. Large windows front SE Division St. for great visibility and there is a small reading nook in a corner right by the windows.
Phillips stated his favorite genre is literary fiction. “A large focus of the store is on literary fiction, and I’ve endeavored to include a lot of literature in translation from different parts of the world. I also have books on poetry, memoir, the arts, nature, history, politics and more.” Phillips added that the books he stocks include local authors, independent presses and also well known authors and larger presses. In short, the store attempts to provide a meaningful variety of books intended to satisfy the reading interests of any reader. “I’m also always interested in what my customers recommend,” piped Phillips. As an example he pointed to a shelf containing children’s books and stated that he had added that at the request of customers and would welcome suggestions as to what additional titles he should include.
Selected Stories had its grand opening on September 6 and is a welcome addition to SE Division St.’s newer and walkable business area. Phillips stated that he only sells new books and can also order books for customers if they would like something that he doesn’t carry. Phillips also stressed that his shop is dog friendly and he already is seeing an uptick of customers with dogs who are visiting to buy or browse. A newsletter is in the works and author readings and other events are anticipated in the near future. “I don’t have any events on the schedule yet,” said Phillips, “but I am planning to host readings, writer recommends afternoons, where local writers talk to customers about books that they love, and I have some other ideas in the works!”
“I want this to be the sort of place where a reader can always find something new and surprising and different, but can also choose a cozy new read to curl up with,” concluded Phillips.
Selected Stories is open six days a week (closed Mondays). Additional information and hours of operation are available at selectedstoriesbooks.com and follow him on Instagram at @selectedstoriesbooks.
Owner Chris Phillips. Photo by David Krogh.