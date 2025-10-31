Leikam Brewery (5812 E Burnside St.), in collaboration with Rain Dragon Studio, presents their first Clay Sculpture Workshop in the brewery’s community room. The class will be sculpting a small Golem, a protector-monster from Jewish folklore.
The hands-on, skill-building workshop will take place Sunday, November 16, 3:30-6 pm. All tools and clay will be supplied. Participants will create their own Golem figure from stoneware clay. Instructor Teri Fahrendorf will then take the still-wet sculptures to her studio where she will slowly dry, fire, stain and refire them in her ceramic kiln.
Completed Golems will be on show to the public at the Student Artist Reception at the brewery Saturday, December 13, 4-5 pm. Participants can then take their Golems home.
The cost of the workshop, intended for ages 16+, is $80 and covers everything, including two beers. Beverage substitutions will be available for those who don’t drink or don’t drink beer. A slight upcharge may apply for cocktails or other drinks. Register at raindragonstudio.square.site and contact Teri (teri@raindragonstudio.com) with questions.
Golem Sculpture Workshop
