Central Eastside PDX Passport

Discover the Central Eastside with Central Eastside PDX’s first-ever District Passport. Partnering with nearly 60 local businesses, the passport was created for anyone who is ready to shop, dine and explore all the district has to offer, day to night. Business of all types—art and culture, attractions, coffee shops, food and beverage, health and wellness, shopping and “unexpected stops”—are participating.
Pick up your free passport at designated locations, found at centraleastside.biz/cepdx-passport. Then collect stamps November 13, 2025-September 7, 2026 when making a minimum $10 purchase at participating businesses. When you reach a stamp benchmark, submit a photo of each stamped page of your passport to admin@centraleastside.biz to claim your prize. Prizes can be picked up at the Central Eastside PDX office or be mailed to you.
People are eligible for multiple prizes. Just continue collecting stamps for chances to win prizes each quarter throughout the year. Three of the prizes—Central Eastside PDX branded beanie, limited-edition t-shirt and limited-edition tote bag—will be awarded to the first 30 people who collect 15 stamps and submit a photo of each stamped page. There’s also a “super secret prize” for the first person to submit photos of a passport with 50 stamps, and a grand prize for the participant who collects the most stamps and submits their passport at the conclusion of the program.
