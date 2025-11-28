Basic Sidewalk Cleaning Service Established

The City of Portland has announced that a basic sidewalk cleaning service along major business corridors and other high-impact areas to keep the community friendlier, safer and more welcoming is now available. The cleaning will be carried out through Portland Solutions’ Public Environment Management Office (PEMO) and work will be performed by contractors Central City Concern and Cultivate Initiatives.
“Cleaning up the sidewalks is a great way to bring energy and foot traffic to our business districts,” says Anne Hill, director of PEMO. “It helps everyone—seniors going shopping, kids walking home from school, people going to the dentist, you name it. Our contractors hire folks who are getting back on their feet. These jobs are a crucial milestone on the path to self-sufficiency for them.”
Crews on pink trikes in the central city and trucks with pink signs in other parts of town will visit Portland’s busiest locations on a regular basis to clean up trash and biohazards from the sidewalks that people rely on to go to school and work, go shopping, keep appointments and enjoy their neighborhoods. They also pressure wash outdoor surfaces and remove graffiti from city assets like bike racks, meters and trash cans. The work promotes health and safety for everyone, especially children, families and vulnerable populations. It also supports small businesses, makes neighborhoods more inviting and stokes community pride.
The frequency of cleaning depends on need—weekly, bi-monthly or quarterly. Crews may step up or step back their presence in a particular corridor depending on conditions. A listing of sidewalks to be cleaned can be found at portland.gov/pemo/news/2025/11/3/portland-rolls-out-basic-sidewalk-cleaning-service.
There is no cost to residents for the service. Most of the cost is supported by a PEMO budget allocation of $1.7 million from Portland City Council. Service in the Gateway area is supported by a three-year partnership among the City, Multnomah County and TriMet, with each partner contributing $100,000 per year for three years. Additional routes in District 4 are supported by allocations from Councilors Olivia Clark and Eric Zimmerman.
