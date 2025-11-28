It’s that time again: the return of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) adopt a storm drain program. PBOT crews work hard to keep more than 58,000 storm drains clear. But with so many, they can’t get to them all. By “adopting” a storm drain near you and helping keep them clear of debris, you help keep your street safe and clear from ponding water for your family, friends and neighbors.
When drains get clogged with fallen leaves and other debris, it leads to dangerous ponding along city streets and intersections. To clear your adopted drain, PBOT recommends using a rake, shovel or broom instead of your hands; wearing gloves and being careful of sharp objects; and wearing reflective clothing so people driving can see you. Clear only the drains you can reach from the curb (or shoulder where there are no sidewalks), avoiding standing in the street.
If possible, clear drains before rain is forecasted, 10 feet on either side of the drain. If it has already rained and there is standing water, be careful to avoid slipping or stepping on sharp objects.
Never lift storm drain grates, as they are very heavy, and only clear surface debris. If the drain is still clogged after removing surface debris, call PBOT Maintenance Dispatch at 503.823.1700, report it online at pdxreporter.org or email pdxroads@portlandoregon.gov.
Place leaves and other organic material cleared from the drain in your green compost bin instead of putting them in the street where they could clog the drain again. If there is too much for the bin, simply use lawn bags and place them next to the roll cart for pick up (check with your hauler about fees for extra lawn bags). If there’s trash in the drain, place this in your regular garbage bin, NOT in the compost.
Adopt a Storm Drain
It’s that time again: the return of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s (PBOT) adopt a storm drain program. PBOT crews work hard to keep more than 58,000 storm drains clear. But with so many, they can’t get to them all. By “adopting” a storm drain near you and helping keep them clear of debris, you help keep your street safe and clear from ponding water for your family, friends and neighbors.