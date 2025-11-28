Free Tree Giveaways Bring New Growth to SE Portland Neighborhoods

By Madeleine Voth
As winter settles into SE Portland, new trees are beginning to appear in planting strips, front yards and neighborhood green spaces, the result of this fall’s free tree programming partnership between Portland Parks & Recreation Urban Forestry (PP&R) and Friends of Trees, a local nonprofit organization.
While this pairing may seem unlikely, it was spurred by a recent $1.8 million investment designed to expand tree planting, volunteer training and community tree care in Portland neighborhoods. Further with this, every tree planted through the partnership will receive three years of follow-up care, including watering, monitoring and replacement when needed.
The goal of this partnership is to plant and care for 750 trees over the next two seasons in Portland’s most heat-vulnerable neighborhoods, many of which are located in the SE quadrant of the city. The collaboration is part of the City’s Equitable Tree Canopy program, funded by the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund (PCEF).
The program launched neighborhood planting events in November and continues through December, bringing neighbors together for community-driven greening efforts. PP&R and Friends of Trees emphasize that the initiative is not just about planting trees, but about building “lasting community stewardship” through volunteer training and long-term engagement.
This is especially relevant with the City’s newly updated Urban Forest Plan, released in late October, which is a long-term roadmap for expanding and better distributing the urban tree canopy. For many Portlanders, the rollout of this plan and the arrival of free trees from PP&R and Friends of Trees feel tightly linked. The plan raises canopy goals, expands planting in heat-vulnerable areas, outlines ways to reduce the cost of tree care for homeowners and updates the City’s Tree Code to lower barriers to planting, goals also emphasized in the new partnership.
“A program like this not only benefits neighborhoods ecologically, but allows communities to come together and take climate action in the city into their own hands,” said Kenna McCauley, a Woodstock resident and Sustainability and Environmental Justice Scholar at Reed College. “Building and fostering communities committed to sustainable practices is the kind of grassroots mobilization that the city should continue to support. Programs like these make Portland what it is.”
Shaped by extensive public engagement including surveys, open houses, focus groups with historically underserved communities and a public comment period, the plan directs the City to use data and strong community partnerships, such as its renewed relationship with Friends of Trees, to ensure equitable canopy growth across Portland.
While sign-ups for free trees filled in October, the hands-on work kicked off just recently, with volunteers and residents gathering for weekend planting events across neighborhoods.
“Friends of Trees’ tree giveaway program allows more people in Portland to get involved in a small yet meaningful way,” said Anie Kotha, a Sellwood resident with a background in environmental sustainability and plant biology. “I really appreciate that this program makes the planting process easier and teaches folks about long-term tree care, which can benefit the whole community in such a big way. One of the hardest parts of planting trees is knowing what to plant, where to plant it and how to care for it so it doesn’t become a burden to the ecosystem around it.”
The plan focuses on neighborhoods with the least tree cover and the highest heat exposure, which primarily plagues East Portland and therefore includes many parts of SE.
Residents who signed up for the City program were eligible for up to three free yard trees per address, complete with mulch, an instruction booklet and, in some areas, free delivery or planting assistance. Friends of Trees supported the process through species selection, planting permits and coordinated community planting days. Their “Get a Tree” program helps residents choose the right tree for their yard or street, then works with the City to issue permits and plant during volunteer events.
Friends of Trees is not new to the area. In fact, it has deep roots here, having planted more than 1,000,000 trees and native shrubs across western Oregon and SW Washington since 1989. The nonprofit’s volunteer-powered model strengthens habitat, shade and neighborhood connections, values that align closely with Portland’s new Urban Forestry Plan.
“This program gives neighbors the confidence and support they need to make their homes and communities healthier, more beautiful and more resilient. Especially in times like these, it is nicer to be able to feel more connected to nature, and to feel like I’m giving back and working on my own little part of the community,” Kotha added.
The fall tree giveaways represent only the beginning of the city’s goals. Portland’s long-term Urban Forest Plan sets an ambitious goal of planting 10,000 trees per year by 2028, with SE neighborhoods expected to remain central to those efforts. Although this season’s sign-up window has closed, residents can still volunteer at planting events, assist neighbors caring for new trees or prepare to register for next year’s programs.
For now, as communities rally to expand the ecosystems of their neighborhoods, SE Portland is taking root in a greener, more sustainable future, one free tree at a time.
To get involved with Friends of Trees, visit friendsoftrees.org/volunteer/how-to-volunteer.
Portland trees are for all ages. Photo by PP&R.