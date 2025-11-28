Prepare to Get Home Safe This Winter

This fall the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) announced the names for the bureau’s first five named snowplows as part of its preparation for winter. Earlier this year PBOT ran the city’s first-ever snowplow naming contest and Portlanders came up with hundreds of creative names for the vehicles that help the city keep moving in stormy winter weather. Using ranked-choice voting, the top five names were selected—Beverly Cleary-y. The Big Snowplowski, Brrrrnside, Plowy McPlowface and Salt & Thaw.
With the plows ready to do their work, PBOT is calling on Portlanders to also start preparing for winter. The Bureau has tips for Portlanders to prepare for winter and getting around in inclement weather.
The first step is to create an emergency plan with family and coworkers that includes identifying an emergency meeting location.
Plan how to work from home (if possible), delay trips to avoid traveling in severe weather if you can or take public transit to keep roads clear for emergency responders and plows. There are also tips for walking, biking, taking public transit and safe driving at portland.gov/weather/snow-ice.
Make a checklist for your home, business and vehicles. Property owners, tenants and businesses should have ice melt and snow shovels ready to clear sidewalks and paths across their driveways. Stock up on food, water, clothes and medications your family and pets will need in case you are stranded by winter weather. Make sure to keep supplies in your vehicle as well.
Check in with your vulnerable neighbors. They may need help stocking up on supplies ahead of a storm or clearing their sidewalks afterward.
If you park a vehicle on the street, prepare to move your car. This will help provide room for snowplows and other equipment to navigate the “snow and ice” routes throughout the city.
When the weather gets frightful, stay informed. Sign up to receive PBOT alerts via text or email, follow @PBOTInfo on all social media and visit portland.gov/transportation/weather/winter-weather-center to track the latest weather, traffic, road closure and snowplow information.
Prepare to Get Home Safe This Winter
