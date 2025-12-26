OHA Urges Pertussis Vaccination

Pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is on the rise and cases in Oregon have reached an all-time high. In response, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is urging people to make sure they and their families are up to date on vaccinations—especially those who are pregnant or spend time with babies.
Pertussis can cause severe disease in people of all ages, but babies are most at risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death from infection. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends every pregnant person receive a single dose of the Tdap vaccine during their third trimester to protect their newborn. Additionally, spouses, partners, grandparents and any adult routinely in the baby’s life should consider receiving the Tdap vaccination at least two weeks before the baby is born.
Pertussis vaccination is important for people of all ages as it is the best way to prevent severe disease and hospitalization. “I worry people may not fully appreciate the risk pertussis poses as case counts are rising, especially for babies and older adults,” said Howard Chiou, M.D., Ph.D., medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at OHA’s Public Health Division. The long-term protection from the pertussis vaccine wanes over time, however, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people receive a booster every 10 years to maintain protection.
Pertussis can be tricky to diagnose because not everyone with the illness will have the trademark “whooping” sound when coughing. This means that pertussis often goes undiagnosed. Additionally, while pertussis can be severe and result in a trip to the hospital, others may experience only mild symptoms and may not necessarily seek medical care, though they can still spread the disease.
Jennifer Gibbons, N.D., is a naturopathic pediatrician in Portland whose practice attracts many parents who are vaccine hesitant. “When parents of my little patients also happen to be pregnant, they often tell me their own OBGYN has recommended the Tdap vaccine, and they will ask me, ‘But do you think it’s right for me?’ The answer is always yes,” she said. “I can say, ‘I’ve seen whooping cough, and it’s truly awful for infants.’ Then I’ll explain how the vaccine merely adds to the suite of protective antibodies that the mother is already providing the baby through the placenta. I’m always exploring ways to change my language with patients to see if I can get them to look at it differently.”
Pertussis vaccinations are available from your doctor, medical clinics and many neighborhood pharmacies. Those needing help can contact 211 by emailing help@211info.org or dialing 211.
OHA Urges Pertussis Vaccination
