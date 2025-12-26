Snowplow Naming Contest Open

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) and Portland City Elections invites the public to submit creative names for five more snowplows in the city’s second annual snowplow naming contest. Last year, for the first ever contest, PBOT received name submissions from over 4,000 people. Then, 16,000 Portlanders voted on their top five favorite names (out of 20) using ranked-choice voting.
PBOT has 56 snowplows. After welcoming Beverly Clear-y, Salt & Thaw, Brrrnside, Plowy McPlowface and The Big Snowploski, there are 51 left to name. This year, with the help of the public, PBOT will name five more.
Everyone is invited to dream up their punniest, most creative, Portland-y, Pacific Northwest-proud names they can think of. Provide your name, contact information and suggestion for a snowplow name at bit.ly/45hNa7D. Have more than one idea? Feel free to submit multiple entries.
When submitting a name, you agree to the City of Portland using your entry in a public and official capacity. Names with inappropriate language, swear words or slurs will not be accepted. More guidelines can be found on the submission form.
Submissions will be accepted through Monday, January 5, 5 pm. After submitting your snowplow name(s), come back Monday, January 12-Wednesday, January 21, 5 pm to vote on the top 20 names (selected by PBOT staff) using ranked-choice voting. The top five snowplow names will be chosen as winners and announced to the public the week of February 2.
Portlanders who chose winning snowplow names had the chance to see their snowplow in person in October. Photo by PBOT.