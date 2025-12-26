Use Extra Caution in Winter Driving Conditions

Multnomah County Transportation reminds drivers to use extra caution during the colder months as road conditions can be more treacherous with fog, rain, snow and ice this time of year. “The first proactive step you can take to prepare is making sure your vehicle is outfitted for winter driving conditions,” said Multnomah County Road Maintenance Manager Ken Bossen. “Take yourself through a checklist to ensure you have everything you need, in case of an emergency in a winter storm.”
A new instructional video from Multnomah County Communications, found at youtube.com/watch?v=l-5gBQl8r4U, goes through a basic checklist with proactive steps you can take to prepare your vehicle for winter weather. These include checking tire pressures and treads, being sure to carry some type of traction device, checking windshield wipers and washer fluid levels, verifying that you have an emergency kit and, finally, checking headlights, taillights and blinkers.
Safety tips for drivers include slowing down and increasing your following distance between cars. Brake and accelerate gently and avoid sudden steering movements in slick conditions. Avoid using cruise control in rainy and slick conditions. Use caution on bridges and overpasses, which freeze sooner than roads. Four-wheel drive and all-wheel drive do not help you stop faster; these driving settings help with steering and acceleration only.
For bicyclists and pedestrians, there will be more travel time when it’s dark out. Make sure bikes are outfitted with reflectors and lights and that you wear more vibrant colors. Pedestrians should make sure to cross at crosswalks and use lighted sidewalks. Both should be extra cautious and not assume that someone is slowing down or stopping for you. Make sure they have come to a complete stop and make eye contact if possible before crossing.
“In the colder months, it gets darker sooner which creates more hazards for everyone traveling on the roads,” Bossen said. “Cyclists and pedestrians are especially at risk due to visibility issues.” Drivers are advised to use extra caution near intersections and other pedestrian crossings, and give more space when passing cyclists in bike lanes.
Use Extra Caution in Winter Driving Conditions
