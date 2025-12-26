Thanks to generous multi-year funding from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Portland Fruit Tree Project is thrilled to announce the start of something they’ve wanted to do since they started providing tree care—free fruit tree, vine and shrub pruning for households in low canopy areas, which aren’t able to have their pruning done under the normal fee structure. Trained staff and skilled pruning volunteers will provide thoughtful, seasonal care tailored to each tree’s needs. Whether it’s improving structure, encouraging better fruit production or restoring an overgrown tree, the focus is on long-term health and sustainability.
Fruit tree/vine/shrub owners interested in committing to three years of care for their plant(s), can check out the map at bit.ly/490HVKE. The Portland Fruit Tree Project is restricted in what geography they can offer the service but, if you are in an area shaded on the map, fill out the interest form at jotform.com/form/253237137330147. There is also additional information about how the program will work, prioritization and eligibility on the form.
If you don’t have plants, but you have a passion for pruning, this project will also be a good place for the Portland Fruit Tree Project to train and encourage volunteers who want to help. For those new to pruning, there is space for helping cut and load debris and other lower-skill tasks as you learn the finer points from the amazing team. Email Owen at owen@portlandfruit.org with the subject line, “Pruning.”
Community Pruning Pilot Launch
