Business Association Notes – February 2026

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
In celebration of the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade’s 20th year, the 82nd Avenue Business Association is sponsoring the Rose Photo Contest, inviting amateur photographers to submit photos for judging in four categories. People may submit up to three photos per category. Individual entries with your name are to be submitted to 82rosesphotocontest@gmail.com before March 6 with category name in the email subject line. Categories are: Rose Portrait – A single rose, photographed in any setting (all parts of the bloom must be featured in the photo); Macro View – Featuring a close up image of a rose bloom or part of a bloom, extreme detail of a rose’s petals, thorns or even the pollen, emphasizing texture and tiny elements; Rose Garden – Featuring places where roses are grown; and Rose Bouquet or Arrangement – Either an informal bouquet or traditional formal design.
We are happy to welcome the Parade to 82nd Ave. Saturday, April 25.
Foster Area Business Association
By Chris Correnti
February on Foster. It has a ring to it. It’s the season of love and Foster has a lot of it to give. We continue to keep the doors open to Portland and invite you to stroll along the wide sidewalks and amidst the local small businesses as the year finds its rhythms. Come fall in love with Foster with us.
Our events for February start with the second Saturday Cleanup (on Valentine’s Day!) Saturday. February 14. Meet up at Laurelwood Park, 10 am-12 pm. Following that is the fourth Saturday Historic Walking Tour Saturday, February 28. The tour meets at Speedboat Coffee; purchase tickets online at slabtowntours.com.
See you out on SE Foster Rd. soon!
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
2026 is rolling quickly by! HBBA has adjusted their Board meetings to second Thursdays, 9 am. We will also be hosting monthly happy hours on last Thursdays, 5:30-7 pm at rotating locations. Check our website or social media to see where.
Plus, HBBA is currently accepting new and renewed memberships. Email us at administrator@hawthorneblvd.com or visit our website to sign up.