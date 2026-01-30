Brooklyn Del & The Revelators join the Pati Rojas Band and Bad Assets to present a night of country, alternative country and country-rock at the Showdown Saloon (1195 SE Powell Blvd.) Saturday, February 7, 8 pm. Oregon-based Americana outfit Brooklyn Del is carving out their own stretch of desert-country, music that feels sunburned, restless and cinematic. Rooted in classic and desert rock but shaped by a modern, roots-forward edge, the band has emerged fully formed with their debut EP, Lights and Last Resorts (available on Bandcamp).
Headliner and vocal powerhouse Pati Rojas is a dynamic musical talent, blending her Latin American immigrant roots, Tex-Mex, classic country, country blues and a lifetime of diverse musical influences that’s rich and multifaceted. The band includes Chad Lanning (bass), Allen Kaufman (guitar), Scott Jeffries (pedal steel and keys), Ben Cosloy (guitar) and Alicia Marie (vocals).
Bad Assets is a whiskey soaked country rock band from Portland. Their 2011 album, I-84, is a collection of songs about the drive through Oregon on I-84, stopping by a bottom shelf distillery, a washed out waterfall, rodeo country and even an abandoned cement factory.
Tickets for the 21+ show are available in advance ($12 + fees) at bit.ly/4bqbM1S or $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm.
Country Artists at Showdown
