West Coast Health Alliance Immunization Endorsement

In early January, the acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed a decision memorandum to revise the Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule and significantly reduce the number of vaccinations routinely recommended for all US children. This decision did not follow established procedure for vaccine policy recommendations and threatens an increase in vaccine-preventable diseases in children nationwide, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which is part of the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA).
The WCHA is a partnership between California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington as a unified regional response to concerns regarding the CDC’s credibility and scientific integrity under its current leadership. It is committed to safeguarding scientific expertise and vaccination access, and leading with clarity, evidence and care so that individuals and their families know their options and can access the protection they deserve.
In response to the CDC’s January move to reduce routine vaccinations, the WCHA continues to recommend vaccination in alignment with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule based on established vaccine safety and effectiveness evidence. The AAP recommendations consider when children are most vulnerable to disease; when vaccinations work best with children’s immune systems; the safety of vaccinations being recommended; the risk of diseases in the US; current access to health care and immunizations; and the cost effectiveness of implementing national recommendations for a particular vaccination. Children getting sick from diseases prevented by recommended immunizations leads to missed school for children, missed work for parents and even hospitalization and death in some children.
The AAP-recommended immunization schedule serves as a starting point for discussions between families and their providers, as it always has. Parents are encouraged to continue making informed decisions about the vaccines that their children receive based on discussions with their child’s health care provider.
The WCHA will continue to review available vaccine science and ensure continued access to recommended vaccines across the respective states. The WCHA and AAP continue to support longstanding recommendations, including informed parental decisions for the best protection of their children.
West Coast Health Alliance Immunization Endorsement
