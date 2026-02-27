Go Nuts For Your Health

By Kris McDowell
Protein and fiber are big buzz words in nutrition so far this year, in part due to the revised food pyramid issued by the USDA, “The New Pyramid.” There has been understandable concern by some that the new guidelines may be translated by some people to mean consuming more red meat and buying protein- or fiber-enhanced processed foods, including snacks that are being marketed this way. Stroll through any grocery store these days and there will be products like pretzels, popcorn, chips, snack bars and even candy touting their protein content.
One perhaps unexpected snack food where you can find both protein and fiber, and are definitely “whole foods,” is nuts. A November 2025 Consumer Reports article reported on the anti-aging benefits of snacking. Their criteria for a “healthy snack” was one that contained three grams of fiber or more and five grams of protein or more. For nuts, they recommended a one-ounce serving size (a small handful or approximately one-third of a cup).
In a recent Linus Pauling Institute (one of Oregon State University’s Research Centers and Institute) webinar, “Go Nuts: The Science Behind Improving Your Heart, Brain, and Gut Health,” a number of the researchers presented findings on nuts of all kinds and the benefits they can offer when incorporated into healthy snacking. Maret G. Traber, Ph.D., spoke about the fiber and protein content of various nuts and identified two—almonds and pistachios—that meet both requirements. Almonds have slightly more fiber per serving (4g) than pistachios (3g), while both contain 7g of protein. It was noted that it’s important to eat the skins of the nuts as well.
In addition to protein and fiber, nuts also contain important minerals, including magnesium, potassium, copper, zinc and iron. For people that have difficulty consuming five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables per day, nuts can help them meet their mineral needs.
Vitamin E, a fat-soluble nutrient, powerful antioxidant, important for vision, fighting off diseases and the health of the blood, brain and skin, is also found in nuts. Almonds and hazelnuts have the highest amounts of vitamin E, while pistachios, walnuts and pecans are good sources of y-Tocopherol, another antioxidant. Antioxidants are important for their role in protecting cells from the effects of free radicals, which are molecules made when the body breaks down food or is in contact with tobacco smoke or radiation. Free radicals could lead to heart disease, cancer and other diseases if not broken down.
For all of the benefits that nuts have, one of the things they contain that should not be overlooked is their fat content. While most nuts contain 50 percent fat, the type of fat that they contain is important to note. Nuts contain both omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids that are required for life but the body is unable to make. Walnuts are the superstar in this category, containing significant amounts of omega-3s and omega-6s. Pecans, pistachios and almonds score well in the omega-6 category although they are lacking in significant omega-3s.
Omega-3 fatty acids are “healthy fats” that may support heart health. They benefit the body by helping to lower triglycerides, supporting the health of body systems, including cardiovascular and endocrine systems, and helping all the cells in the body function as they should.
Omega-6 fatty acids can help lower the risk of heart disease or stroke and protect the heart from lapsing into potentially deadly erratic rhythms. Additionally, they ease inflammation (especially when consumed with omega-3s), inhibit the formation of dangerous clots in the blood stream and lower levels of triglycerides.
While researchers at the Linus Pauling Institute and at other research bodies continue to look into the exact benefits of each type of nut, the bottom line is that for the majority of the population, eating a serving (one-quarter to one half cup) of nuts is beneficial to one’s health. Traber’s closing message was, “Eat everyday some nuts. It doesn’t matter what kind.”