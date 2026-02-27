Making an Individual Difference Regarding ICE

In District 3 Councilor Steve Novick’s recent newsletter, he recognized that many people think the City Council should do more to fight Federal violence. However, the City Council’s ability to change Federal behavior through legislation is severely limited by the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution. Additionally, City Council’s ability to get rid of the ICE office in Portland using land use laws is something that cannot be done quickly as there are laws and processes that have to be followed.
With that said, Councilor Novick reminded people that “regardless of what local government can or cannot do, there are ways that we as individuals can make a difference.” The Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition (PIRC) offers Migra Watch trainings. In March, there will be a virtual training Wednesday, March 11 and an in-person training Saturday, March 28 (both in English; Spanish versions are coming soon). Visit pircoregon.org/get-involved for more information and to RSVP.
People can also request a training from Protect Oregon, “a network of civic leaders, groups and everyday people working to protect our rights, our communities and our democracy from the weaponization of federal power and authoritarian overreach.” Their partners and volunteers can provide a non-cooperation training for neighborhoods or groups, helping people gather, build and act together to fight authoritarianism. Visit protect-oregon.com/request-a-training to fill out the request form.
Suspected ICE activity can be reported to 888.622.1510. PIRC has also opened a new, non-emergency number for non-urgent matters (upcoming ICE check-in support, volunteering, donations) that can be accessed by calling 971.940.9053.
Finally, Congress can be emailed through the ACLU with their Tell Congress: No Troops on Our Streets message. Demand an end to reckless immigration raids and oppose support of any bill that would add to ICE’s already massive budget at action.aclu.org/send-message/stop-ices-attack-our-communities.
