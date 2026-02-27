March is National Women’s History Month and this year Milagro will celebrate its third annual Women’s History Month festival, Mundo de las Mujeres, with events taking place Wednesday, March 11-Saturday, March 21. Mundo de las Mujeres was created to center the voices of Latina/e women whose creativity is shaped not only by culture and heritage, but by the realities of living, dreaming and making art in a time when communities are at the heart of national conversations.
The four events of the festival include two staged readings of plays by Latina playwrights, a stand-up comedy special by Milagro Artist Fund Recipient Andrea Menchacha Hall and a collaboration with IDEAL PDX presenting a visual arts gallery by Latina Artists. The Mundo de las Mujeres Art Gallery is free (advance reservations recommended) and located at El Zócalo (537 SE Stark St.). The other three events, taking place at Milagro Theatre (525 SE Stark St.), are pay-what-you-will pricing starting at $5. Tickets/reservations and additional information available at milagro.org/event/mundo-de-las-mujeres-2026.
Milagro’s Women’s History Month Festival
