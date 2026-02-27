Mt. Hood Repertory Theater is excited to announce their production of The Life of Galileo will take place at OMSI’s Kendall Planetarium March 6, 7, 13, 14 and 15, 7:30 pm each day. The play by Bertolt Brecht, adapted and directed by Patrick Walsh, is the third play performed in the Kendall Planetarium. It recounts the true story of astronomer Galileo Galilei, a key figure in the 17th-century Scientific Revolution. Galileo was an innovator who faced the ire of the Roman Catholic Church with his heliocentric view of our place in the cosmos.
The story takes place in 17th-century Italy, spanning roughly 1609 to 1637. It explores the role of a scientist in a religious society during a time of immense scientific discovery. Through this play, we see how Galileo Galilei changed the way we understand both the heavens and the earth. The performance includes celestial visuals designed by OMSI Planetarium director Jim Todd with live music performed by Adrian Harris Crown and glorious period costumes by Daisy Irskin.
Tickets ($39 adults, $35 seniors, $25 youth/student) available at omsi.edu/events/the-life-of-galileo. The show is approximately two hours long, including one intermission.
