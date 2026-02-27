Mission Implausible: SE PDX Student Uncovers Major Water Cost Savings, Saving PCC $1 Million

By James Hill
A student intern at Portland Community College (PCC) was given one mission—find savings on the college’s water usage and billing. The result? Mission accomplished and then some.
Eric Brurud’s deep dive into the college’s water billing system is delivering big results for students and taxpayers: $143,000 in ongoing annual savings and $50,000 in one-time credits, after the intern identified billing errors, streamlined accounts and helped PCC qualify for stormwater-related discounts.
While utility rate increases offset some of these gains, the reductions combined with other utility cost controls prevented more than $1 million in additional utility expenses for PCC this fiscal year.
“I didn’t know how much I’d be able to move the needle,” said Brurud, who resides in SE Portland. “I knew I was making progress, but when I finally put everything together in my end-of-year presentation, I was shocked at the total.”
Brurud is a dual-enrolled PCC and Portland State University (PSU) student preparing to transfer into PSU’s Environmental Engineering Program. Brurud expects to graduate in Spring 2027. He joined the internship after meeting with Adam Holzschuh, PCC’s Strategic Energy Management lead, to explore opportunities that aligned with Brurud’s career interests in water systems and management.
“When I told Adam I wanted to focus on water, he was thrilled,” Brurud said. “He had a real need for help organizing water bills and meters, and that became the foundation for everything that followed.”
In his position, Brurud worked as the Strategic Energy Management (SEM) associate, a position funded by the Energy Trust of Oregon. The college has had this casual position dating back to at least 2017.
“Eric’s interest in water and sewer infrastructure while pursuing a civil engineering degree stood out as an ideal way for both of us to learn more about PCC’s water and sewer infrastructure,” said Holzschuh.
His first major task was a comprehensive cleanup of PCC’s water meter inventory, mapping meter locations, working with staff, the Portland Water Bureau and Bureau of Environmental Services to document and understand the billing line items.
“By digging into each billing line item across more than 60 bills, he was able to identify excess charges and additional discounts which PCC qualified for,” Holzschuh said.
He then helped PCC secure discounts through the City of Portland’s Clean River Rewards Program, which reduces stormwater charges when properties demonstrate on-site rainwater management. Brurud analyzed green space coverage, reviewed past construction documents, collaborated with GIS resources and used web-based tree canopy tools to document eligibility and enroll most applicable bills. He also identified “dead” meters associated with buildings that no longer exist, helping PCC avoid unnecessary fixed monthly charges going forward.
In one of the most significant findings, Brurud discovered the Cascade Campus’ billed area was overstated by about 12 percent. After providing documentation, the city corrected the measurement, resulting in approximately $50,000 in backdated charges being waived.
“Especially in the current budget environment, realizing savings is crucial, and the dollars he found last year provide financial relief not only this year, but for years to come,” Holzschuh said.
Beyond the audit, Brurud gained experience attending construction meetings and learning how major capital projects are managed. He also worked with Environmental Health and Safety staff on Department of Environmental Quality reporting requirements, and collaborated with PCC’s sustainability team to understand programs and incentives that support the college’s environmental responsibility.
“This is exactly the kind of work I want to do,” Brurud said. “It’s technical, it’s collaborative and it has a real impact on the community.”
Learn more about PCC’s SEM by visiting pcc.edu/sustainability/operations/energy/strategic-energy-management.
PCC’s Strategic Energy Management Lead Adam Holzschuh, left, and student Eric Brurud, right. Photo by PCC.