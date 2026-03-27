Kernside’s second annual series of beer, strength, running and ridiculousness returns with the first installment of the Beer Keg Strongman event Saturday, April 25, 11 am-3 pm at Gorges Beer Co. (2705 SE Ankeny St.). Prepare for a full day of chaotic strength and good times with an event that brings together two things that belong side by side: heavy weights and great beer. Event challenges include keg loading medley, dumbbell ladder, deadlift for reps, keg carry, overhead ladder, stein hold and beer mile.
Get ready to test your strength, grit and sheer willpower at a fun-filled event focused on beer and strength in a supportive and high energy environment. Whether you’re a seasoned lifter or newbie, this event is for you. Visit kernside.org/event to sign up to compete.
If playing the role of enthusiastic bystander is more your style, you’re invited, too. Bring your friends and your energy to cheer on the lifters from the sidelines.
Everyone is invited to stick around afterward for well-earned drinks (non-alcoholic options will be available) and a little friendly bragging by the winners.
Beer Keg Strongman
Kernside’s second annual series of beer, strength, running and ridiculousness returns with the first installment of the Beer Keg Strongman event Saturday, April 25, 11 am-3 pm at Gorges Beer Co. (2705 SE Ankeny St.). Prepare for a full day of chaotic strength and good times with an event that brings together two things that belong side by side: heavy weights and great beer. Event challenges include keg loading medley, dumbbell ladder, deadlift for reps, keg carry, overhead ladder, stein hold and beer mile.