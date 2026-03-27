Inside Pea Pod, a Portland Co-op Playschool

By Laura Caster
If you’ve spent time at a Portland playground, chances are you’ve heard someone mention a “co-op.” But what does that actually mean? Is it only for stay-at-home parents or can it work for working families?
Cooperative (or “co-op”) preschools and playschools have long been part of Portland’s parenting culture, offering families a community-centered alternative to traditional childcare. But until a few years ago, I didn’t fully understand what the model looked like in practice.
I had the same questions many parents do when I began exploring options for my oldest son, born in June 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Like many families then, we spent his early years in small circles—outdoor walks, masked meetups and Zoom story times. When the world reopened, I was eager to find a safe place for him to interact with other toddlers.
That search led us to Pea Pod Playschool, a cooperative playschool at Taborspace in SE Portland. Today my oldest is in kindergarten, and I can see how those early co-op days helped him navigate routines, separation and peer dynamics. Now I’m back in the classroom again—this time with my youngest son.
A co-op is a parent-run early childhood program where families share responsibility for supporting the classroom. Co-ops are not passive childcare; unlike a traditional drop-off daycare or preschool, parents actively participate in day-to-day operations.
At Pea Pod co-op, a parent coach with more than a decade of experience leads the group—guiding activities, modeling child development strategies and helping parents learn. With parents participating alongside their children, the classroom maintains a higher adult-to-child ratio.
Parents take turns serving as “Parent on Duty” a few times a month, helping set up and clean, assisting with crafts and snacks, reading books, singing songs and guiding toddlers through the inevitable conflicts over trucks and turn-taking. Serving as Parent on Duty means being fully present and engaged with a classroom of toddlers—helping manage transitions, facilitating play and supporting the parent coach throughout the morning.
Participation goes beyond showing up for class. Families complete an interview, pass a background check and obtain infant and child CPR and First Aid certification. Parents participate in training, rotate responsibilities like snack duty, attend monthly meetings and seasonal work parties and some serve on the Board.
Many co-ops operate as license-exempt programs through Oregon’s Department of Early Learning and Care, meaning they function under specific exemptions rather than as fully licensed childcare centers. Because co-ops are parent-run, they follow a different regulatory structure—though teachers and parents are still mandatory reporters required to report safety or health concerns to appropriate authorities. Many co-ops are also members of Parent Child Preschools of Oregon, a statewide organization that supports shared health and safety standards.
For some families, that exemption status raises questions. For others, the higher adult-to-child ratio and parent involvement are exactly what makes the model appealing.
For toddlers, the benefits are easy to see: play, socialization and routine. Pea Pod Playschool follows a predictable rhythm with outdoor play, snack, circle time, lunch and free exploration. Parents can observe first-hand children practicing sharing, building language skills and gaining confidence interacting with other children and adults.
Being in the classroom gives parents real-time exposure to how the parent coach and other parents handle tricky moments—separation anxiety, boundary setting and emotional meltdowns. Instead of searching parenting forums late at night, parents can observe, ask questions and learn in community.
Gradual separation also made a difference. Because co-ops introduce independence slowly—with parents present some days and absent others—children can become comfortable with their parents leaving over time. When kindergarten starts, the transition feels familiar rather than abrupt.
For children between about 18 months and three years old, options for social groups or part-time care can be surprisingly limited compared to programs for older preschoolers. Cooperative playschools help fill that gap. Programs like Brooklyn Preschool, Gabriel Park Preschool and Southwest Parent Child Collective offer structured social environments designed specifically for toddlers who aren’t yet ready for traditional preschool—giving children a chance to learn routines, interact with peers and become comfortable in group settings.
While there may be more working parents at a co-op these days, for a co-op situation to work for families long term, at least one parent often needs to have a part-time situation or a flexible schedule. That’s not a flaw—it’s part of the cooperative structure. The shared labor allows programs to operate affordably while maintaining small class sizes and a strong sense of community.
One of the most valuable aspects of Pea Pod co-op extends beyond the classroom. Families share a group chat where parents organize park meetups, museum outings and casual playdates. Parenting toddlers can be isolating, and having a built-in community of families navigating the same stage of life can be one of the greatest benefits for families. Many co-op friendships—for both kids and parents—last well beyond the toddler years.
Co-ops may not be the right fit for families who need full-time, year-round care or a traditional drop-off model. But for families looking for part-time socialization, community connection and a more hands-on approach to early childhood education, they offer something unique. For those interested in community-minded parenting, it’s an option worth understanding before ruling it out.