The Clinton Street Theater (CST) will be hosting a series of animated films in the month of April. There will be afternoon screening of Bill Kroyer’s 1992 FernGully: The Last Rain Forest Saturday, April 4, 3 pm and the Portland premiere of a new stop-motion film, The Lure of Ponies: A Spellbound Attic Mystery Saturday, April 18, 3 pm. Filmmaker Beck Underwood will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Smart Reading, a children’s literacy nonprofit. Other films playing include The Last Unicorn, The Bob’s Burgers Movie and more obscure works from European directors.
Like every year, there’s never enough time to screen all the animated films. Still, you’re sure to find something new to love or an old favorite to enjoy. Show times and tickets are available at cstpdx.com.
CST Animated Films
The Clinton Street Theater (CST) will be hosting a series of animated films in the month of April. There will be afternoon screening of Bill Kroyer’s 1992 FernGully: The Last Rain Forest Saturday, April 4, 3 pm and the Portland premiere of a new stop-motion film, The Lure of Ponies: A Spellbound Attic Mystery Saturday, April 18, 3 pm. Filmmaker Beck Underwood will be in attendance for a post-screening Q&A and a portion of ticket sales will benefit Smart Reading, a children’s literacy nonprofit. Other films playing include The Last Unicorn, The Bob’s Burgers Movie and more obscure works from European directors.