Senior Studies Institute Provides Ongoing Learning, Social Interaction

By Sandy Miller
In a classroom at Portland Community College (PCC), a group of seasoned citizens conducts a lively discussion on a variety of subjects: the local Preschool for All program, the Middle East crisis and the latest shakeup in DC, among others. These members of Senior Studies Institute (SSI) are keeping their minds sharp while socializing. Some join SSI in search of current events discussion groups like this. Others want to learn from experts among the membership and from invited guest speakers, or to discuss film, nonfiction books, poetry or writing.
Charlie Holmes, 72, is a retired English teacher who presents classes to SSI on the plays of Shakespeare, his specialty. “I really appreciate the depth of interest, knowledge and experience that a group of senior citizens can bring to the table,” Holmes says. “Discussions about modern China that include someone who spent years in China as a representative of an American company. A group of people who could speak articulately about tension and compression in architecture. Crazy!”
At PCC’s CLIMB Center on the SE waterfront, SSI holds in-person classes during the school year. A weekly current events discussion group continues there year-round, as does another which meets in Sellwood. Beginning in April, a new current events group will start up at PCC Southeast (SE 82nd Ave. and SE Division St.) on Saturday mornings.
SSI is run exclusively by volunteers, with no paid staff. It was conceived in 1991 under then PCC President Dan Moriarty. Neal Naigus, who worked for Moriarty, was charged with creating new learning opportunities for local seniors. Naigus, now an SSI member himself, conducted several focus groups and, as a result of those meetings, a small core of charter members started gathering at the Ross Island Center (the old Failing School). With that small beginning, a 35-year journey was launched.
That journey was almost derailed by COVID in the spring of 2020, as all in-person gatherings came to an abrupt halt. SSI quickly adapted by moving classes onto Zoom, along with other programs such as play-reading, poetry reading, current events discussions and filmed Great Courses lectures on a wide range of topics. The online format proved so popular that most SSI offerings are still available through Zoom only, or in a hybrid format with members attending in person if they wish.
Ever-evolving, based on the energy and interests of its members, SSI has created several new programs in the last few years. Members, after viewing a lecture series on film, decided to continue the fun by watching a chosen film individually and then dissecting it in a weekly Zoom meeting. The film group has now featured over 200 films from diverse genres, each sponsored by a member who leads off the discussion. This spring at PCC CLIMB, monthly in-person viewings will be part of the curriculum, and a new in-person SSI group has started meeting periodically at a local theater to watch classic movies together on Saturdays.
Another online group discusses a nonfiction book, selected by popular vote, every six weeks. And this year one SSI member is guiding the eight-session Great Decisions 2026 course in-person at PCC CLIMB. The nonpartisan annual lecture series produced by the Foreign Policy Association focuses “on eight key global issues to foster informed public dialogue on US foreign policy.” Rounding out the menu are social events, including an annual winter luncheon, summer picnic and new member meetings.
Membership in SSI is open to all, with no age or prior education requirement. Dues for the year (which runs from September-August) are $40 for an individual and $70 per couple, to cover operational expenses. There are no additional costs to any of the group’s regular classes, and members are welcome to attend as many classes as they like. While “lecture” classes, given by members and guest speakers during the school year take a break during the summer, other activities proceed throughout the year. Interested people are welcome to attend a couple of SSI events, with no obligation to join the organization.
Judy Bradshaw, an 82-year-old, joined SSI in 2017. The retired biology teacher says, “I love many things about SSI: the diverse courses that are offered about things I know little about, listening to the opinions of people who are more knowledgeable than I am, the adventurous spirit of the people I meet….I particularly like the current events groups and the non-fiction book club. I have never read a book in there that I didn’t appreciate and enjoy, even though I thought I wouldn’t. This is elder evolution.”
Barry Bennett, 72, is a retired attorney who provides up-to-date classes on such topics as the evolving Supreme Court. He joined SSI in 2016 to keep intellectually engaged after retirement. Asked what he likes best about SSI, Bennett responds, “Having discussions on all kinds of things with other engaged, curious and friendly people.” This statement emphasizes the mission of this unique organization: to support lifelong learning in a welcoming, collegial environment. For more information about SSI, visit to ssipdx.org.