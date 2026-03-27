Northwest Pro Wrestling returns to Gigantic Brewing (5224 SE 26th Ave.) Saturday, April 4, 6 pm and the brewery is about to get rowdy. For one night, the barrels move aside, the ring drops in the middle of the room and fighters of Northwest Pro come ready to throw down. Expect bone-rattling hits, wild entrances and the kind of close-up action you only get when pro wrestling invades a brewery.
There will be five matches featuring Quinn Justice, Masseemo, JD Mason, Chuco Bumm, Lumberjack, Tae Kwon Bro, Super Crazy and more. They’re all stepping into the ring and nobody is showing up to play nice.
But the real prize of the night is a main event, fatal four-way showdown to crown the first-ever Gigantic Brewing King of the Keg Champion. Chuco Bumm vs Princess Death Wish vs JD Mason vs former WWE and ECW star Super Crazy. Four wrestlers enter the ring. One leaves with the championship.
And because this is Gigantic, the night also features live music from Ben and the Bloodshots, bringing loud, twangy energy between the chaos in the ring. Plus, plenty of cold beer.
Tickets ($20) for those 21+ with ID available at giganticbrewing.com/products/live-pro-wrestling-at-gigantic-brewing-saturday-april-4th. Doors open at 6 pm with the first bell at 7 pm. Show up early, grab a pint and get ready to yell at strangers like it’s your civic duty.
Gigantic Hosts Pro Wrestling
Northwest Pro Wrestling returns to Gigantic Brewing (5224 SE 26th Ave.) Saturday, April 4, 6 pm and the brewery is about to get rowdy. For one night, the barrels move aside, the ring drops in the middle of the room and fighters of Northwest Pro come ready to throw down. Expect bone-rattling hits, wild entrances and the kind of close-up action you only get when pro wrestling invades a brewery.