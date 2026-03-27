Pix Pâtisserie is calling all amateur bakers to apply for a spot in The Big Portland Bake Show, their version of celebrated Great British Bake Off. Six aspiring bakers will come together for a series of two-day friendly, fun and delicious competitions each month (June, July, August). While the bakers are mixing away and checking their oven bakes, spectators are invited to cheer them on. Audience participation will be encouraged with trivia, spectator “challenges,” raffle prizes and, of course, a little taste testing.
Want to compete? Register for a casting interview starting Monday, May 4, 8 am at pixpatisserie.com/bigportlandbakeshow. 40 slots will be available (a $1 administrative fee is due at the time of application). Following sign up, 15-minute in-person casting interviews will take place Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31, 9 am-4 pm at Pix Pâtisserie (2225 E Burnside St.). All potential contestants will be required to present something that they have baked at the casting interview.
Contestants must be 18 years or older as of May 4, live in the greater Portland metro area, be available both days of the competition they are chosen for (8 am-6 pm), as well as the Saturday afternoon the week before the competition, 3-5 pm (June 20, July 11, August 22) and agree to all contest rules. Contestants are not eligible if they have attended a culinary school for any length of time or worked in a professional kitchen and/or baking setting (paid or unpaid) at any time for a period of three months or more.
Let’s Get Baking
Pix Pâtisserie is calling all amateur bakers to apply for a spot in The Big Portland Bake Show, their version of celebrated Great British Bake Off. Six aspiring bakers will come together for a series of two-day friendly, fun and delicious competitions each month (June, July, August). While the bakers are mixing away and checking their oven bakes, spectators are invited to cheer them on. Audience participation will be encouraged with trivia, spectator “challenges,” raffle prizes and, of course, a little taste testing.