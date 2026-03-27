Portland’s premier absurdist, Carol Trifle, returns with her 20th original work for Imago Theatre and newest dramedy, Nice People, Friday, April 10-Sunday, April 19. Vaudevillian hijinks abound and nothing goes as planned for the trio of Frances, Rosie and Rita as they struggle to find their place in an unstable world, frolicking, fighting and then uniting. Complete with diabolical doorbells, slapstick seniors and bug-infested food, the show is about social upheaval, mundane oddness and plain old fun.
Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Tickets ($30) available at imagotheatre.com and at the door. The show is for mature audiences.
Nice People at Imago
Portland’s premier absurdist, Carol Trifle, returns with her 20th original work for Imago Theatre and newest dramedy, Nice People, Friday, April 10-Sunday, April 19. Vaudevillian hijinks abound and nothing goes as planned for the trio of Frances, Rosie and Rita as they struggle to find their place in an unstable world, frolicking, fighting and then uniting. Complete with diabolical doorbells, slapstick seniors and bug-infested food, the show is about social upheaval, mundane oddness and plain old fun.