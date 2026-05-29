Laurelhurst Studio Reactivation

Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) and the City of Portland have announced that a strategic public-private partnership with Sellwood Community House (SCH) is in place to reactivate Laurelhurst Studio in Laurelhurst Park. Through a long-term lease, SCH will invest private funds and in-kind support to restore the historic studio, assume operations and programming and maintain the space for community use. By pairing private investment with strong nonprofit stewardship, the City can renew cherished spaces while preserving public access and public benefit, all without requiring new City capital investment.
Laurelhurst Studio had long served as a center for dance and performing arts programs through PP&R. In June 2019, Portland City Council voted to end funding for programming at this and four other community recreation facilities. At the time they offered that a future reopening would be possible if a non-profit stepped up to manage the facility and offer programs at no cost to the city.
SCH will lead the restoration, programming and stewardship at Laurelhurst Studio, building on years of work creating accessible, intergenerational hubs for arts, play and connection. They anticipate offering dance, fitness, arts education, community gatherings and culturally responsive programming shaped in partnership with the community and neighborhood following the summer 2026 opening.
“We are excited to partner with the City of Portland to reactivate the historic Laurelhurst Studio,” says Ashley Murray, SCH Executive Director. “We look forward to forming new partnerships and engaging deeply with the community to bring accessible, diverse and community-responsive arts programming to a new generation of Portlanders for years to come.”
SCH has experience operating and activating City spaces. Since 2019, SCH has operated the former Sellwood Community Center as an intergenerational hub. In 2025, SCH partnered with the City to reactivate the Shack in Sellwood Park as a community-funded drop-in recreation site offering arts, music, movement and cultural programming.
Laurelhurst Studio Reactivation
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) and the City of Portland have announced that a strategic public-private partnership with Sellwood Community House (SCH) is in place to reactivate Laurelhurst Studio in Laurelhurst Park. Through a long-term lease, SCH will invest private funds and in-kind support to restore the historic studio, assume operations and programming and maintain the space for community use. By pairing private investment with strong nonprofit stewardship, the City can renew cherished spaces while preserving public access and public benefit, all without requiring new City capital investment.