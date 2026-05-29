Free Lunch + Play Returns

Free Lunch + Play, part of Portland Parks & Recreation’s (PP&R) Summer Free For All events returns for 2026. Starting Monday, June 22 and running through Friday, August 21 at parks across Portland, Free Lunch + Play helps to fill the summertime meal gap with free meals Monday-Friday for anyone 18 and under while schools are out of session.
More than half of Portland’s school-age children qualify for free or reduced-price meals during the school year. This program offers nutritious meals and fun activities for kids and families when school is out. There are sports, games, arts, crafts, music and other activities led by trained staff and community partners.
In SE, the program will run at Creston Park (4454 SE Powell Blvd.) 12-1:30 pm, Essex Park (SE 76th Ave. and Center St.) 11:45 am-1:15 pm and Mt. Scott Park (SE 72nd Ave. and SE Ramona St.) 11:15 am-12:45 pm. Free Lunch + Play is held at 20 other sites in N, NE, E and SW Portland; visit portland.gov/parks/arts-culture/summer-free-all/free-lunch for the full schedule of locations and times.
Lunches may only be distributed by staff during the designated mealtimes for the site and meals must be eaten on-side in the Free + Lunch area. Only one lunch is available per child. Adults planning to bring 10 or more youth to receive a free lunch are encouraged to call 503.729.0332 at least five business days in advance to ensure there will be enough lunches available. There will be no program Friday, July 3.
Photo by PP&R.