Make Earth Day Every Day

The official Earth Day may have passed but that doesn’t mean you can’t make every day Earth Day in one way or another. The City of Portland has put together some ways you can give your stuff a second life, reducing more and throwing away less, because many things we no longer need can still be used by someone else. Think about that extra set of dishes just sitting in your cabinet. That set could help someone share their first meal in a new home.
Getting started doesn’t have to be a big project. Pick one room, or maybe just one closet or cabinet. Find three items you don’t use, paying special attention to things in good condition and asking yourself, “Could someone else use this?” Sort your items by type (clothes, kitchen items, electronics) and bag them up. Next, determine where you’ll be donating them and when.
The city has identified “five great places to donate,” starting with Community Warehouse, which supplies furniture and basic household items to families who need them. They accept chairs, lamps, dishes, towels and more.
Habitat For Humanity’s ReStore sells used building supplies, furniture, tools and home goods at low prices. The money they make helps build affordable homes. Your old sink, light fixture or dresser could help a family move into a stable place to live. Plus, you can buy salvage home renovation materials for your next DIY project at a steal.
SCRAP Creative Reuse is a fun, creative reuse store that takes donations of craft supplies, paper, fabric, school supplies and art materials. Donating here keeps materials out of the trash, fuels creativity and allows teachers, artists and kids to find low-cost items.
Free Geek fixes and reuses old computers and electronics, giving low-cost computers to people who need them. If the item can’t be fixed, they recycle it safely. Donating your laptop or computer can help someone get online, while reducing electronic waste.
If you‘ve got an old bike collecting dust, the Community Cycling Center is just the place for it. They accept donated bikes and parts, fix them up and get them in the hands of people who need affordable transportation to get to work, school or the grocery store.
For additional resources, use the Resourceful PDX Map (portland.gov/bps/sustainability/resourcefulpdx/resourceful-pdx-map) or call Metro’s Recycling Information Center (503.234.3000 Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm) for expert advice on donating, reusing and recycling.
Make Earth Day Every Day
The official Earth Day may have passed but that doesn’t mean you can’t make every day Earth Day in one way or another. The City of Portland has put together some ways you can give your stuff a second life, reducing more and throwing away less, because many things we no longer need can still be used by someone else. Think about that extra set of dishes just sitting in your cabinet. That set could help someone share their first meal in a new home.