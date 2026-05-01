May at Tomorrow Theater

Tomorrow Theater’s May lineup includes a handful of films and the latest edition of Carte Blanche. Starting off Saturday, May 9, 7 pm is Twister: CineWhimsy – An Immersive 4D Extravaganza. Get swept up with an interactive adventure from Gosh Darn Delightful LLC where the storm isn’t just on the screen. Expect wind-blown surprises, hilarious host commentary and over-the-top antics and maybe even dodging a flying cow or two. Designed for all Twister enthusiasts, this whirlwind event turns movie night into a full-sensory thrill ride.
Masayuki Suô’s 1989 Fancy Dance takes the screen Sunday, May 17, 7 pm. The Japanese film follows Yohei, a punk rocker, as he becomes a Buddhist monk in order to inherit a mountain temple. Though initially rebelling against the tough monastic discipline, he learns to adjust. Then his girlfriend shows up, enticing him to return to his rock ‘n’ roll roots.
The dreamlike, boundary-pushing film series Surreal Summer, where reality melts, time loops and nothing behaves the way it should, continues with David Lynch’s 1997 Lost Highway Friday, May 22, 7 pm. In the film, a tormented jazz musician finds himself lost in an enigmatic story involving murder, surveillance, gangsters, dopplegängers and an impossible transformation inside a prison cell.
Sunday, May 24, 4 pm is The President’s Cake, set in 1990’s Iraq. In a landscape of fear and scarcity, nine-year-old Lamia is selected to prepare a cake to celebrate the President’s birthday. With basic ingredients nearly impossible to find, Lamia sets out on a determined journey throughout the big city in search of eggs, flour and sugar. Accompanied by her grandmother, loyal friend Saeed and pet rooster Hindi, she navigates vendors and police officers along the way.
The month winds down with Carte Blanch: Michelle Zauner Wednesday, May 27, 7 pm. Author and musician Zauner is one of today’s most influential creative voices. Named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People, Zauner is the bestselling author of Crying in H Mart and the Grammy-nominated artist behind Japanese Breakfast. In this iteration of the series, Zauner will share a live reading from her work, followed by a conversation reflecting on her multifaceted career across music, literature and film. The evening will conclude with an audience Q&A, offering a rare opportunity to hear directly from an artist whose work continues to resonate across mediums and audiences worldwide.
For tickets for these events ($15-$65) and a full line up of shows, visit tomorrowtheater.org.
May at Tomorrow Theater
Tomorrow Theater’s May lineup includes a handful of films and the latest edition of Carte Blanche. Starting off Saturday, May 9, 7 pm is Twister: CineWhimsy – An Immersive 4D Extravaganza. Get swept up with an interactive adventure from Gosh Darn Delightful LLC where the storm isn’t just on the screen. Expect wind-blown surprises, hilarious host commentary and over-the-top antics and maybe even dodging a flying cow or two. Designed for all Twister enthusiasts, this whirlwind event turns movie night into a full-sensory thrill ride.