Business Association Notes – May 2026

Foster Area Business Association
By Chris Correnti
Foster Summer Soirée is back for 2026! Mark your calendars, neighbors. The Foster Summer Soirée returns Saturday, June 13, 12-6 pm for an afternoon of community fun along Foster. Come enjoy fun activities, live entertainment, sidewalk sales, pop-up market vendors and special events throughout the day.
This annual celebration brings together our amazing Foster-Powell/Mt. Scott-Arleta community and beyond, local businesses, artists and neighbors for a day full of connection, creativity and summer vibes. Invite your friends, bring the family and come celebrate summer with us in the neighborhood! Visit fosterarea.com/summer-soiree or follow us @fostersummersoiree on Instagram.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Jocelyn Jester
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association is gearing up for the annual Hawthorne Street Fair, along with several other events! Mark your calendars for Sunday, August 23 for the street fair. Vendor applications are available at HawthorneBlvd.com. Plus, stay tuned for our Summer Concert Series at the Heart of Hawthorne plaza. Visit our website or reach out to administrator@hawthorneblvd.com for details.
Kernside Business Association
By Thomas Gatley
Here at Kernside preparations are well underway for our neighborhood’s first ever Street Fair, Saturday, June 20! We’ve nearly sold out of booth spots; get your application in soon if you want to join. Visit bit.ly/3QiOeUr to grab a booth.
But there’s lots to look forward to before June! We have free music and comedy courtesy of Kernside Serenade on Rainbow Road every third Sunday (May 17 is the next one) and Saturday, May 23 is our second annual Wine Walk, a beautiful stroll through the spring neighborhood featuring our five incredible local wine merchants. Find details for these events and buy your Wine Walk tickets at kernside.org/event. You can also follow our Instagram @kernside.pdx for details.
Montavilla East Tabor Business Association
By Neil Mattson
Montavilla is looking ahead to one of the district’s signature community events as the Montavilla Street Fair returns Sunday, July 26. The event brings neighbors, businesses and visitors together to celebrate the energy and character of the district.
METBA is also pleased to share that it has been awarded a Venture Portland staffing grant and a Prosper Portland Vibrant District grant to support installation work for the Meet Me in Montavilla project. These investments will help strengthen district visibility, support local businesses and continue building momentum for Montavilla.
For updates and more information, follow @metba_montavillabiz on Instagram.