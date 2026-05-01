Saturday, May 16-Sunday, May 17 (10 am-5 pm each day) the Mt. Tabor Art Walk returns for its 19th year. The local show and sale is a Portland favorite and this year it will feature 41 juried neighborhood artists, including nine that are new to the event, at 26 sites in the beautiful and friendly Mt. Tabor neighborhood.
Take the opportunity to see a variety of high quality visual art and meet local artists in their studios, homes and community spaces. The diverse media includes paintings, ceramics, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, book arts, fabric art, mixed media, mosaics, 3D printing and digital illustration. The Art Walk takes place at the height of spring blossoms, making it the perfect time to visit.
Preview the work of the talented artists in the artist directory and download maps for the event at mttaborartwalk.com. PDF maps are available both by artist listing and by artist site map.
Mt. Tabor Art Walk
Saturday, May 16-Sunday, May 17 (10 am-5 pm each day) the Mt. Tabor Art Walk returns for its 19th year. The local show and sale is a Portland favorite and this year it will feature 41 juried neighborhood artists, including nine that are new to the event, at 26 sites in the beautiful and friendly Mt. Tabor neighborhood.