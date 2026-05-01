Leikam Brewery, in collaboration with Rain Dragon Studio, is happy to present their sixth Clay Sculpture Workshop in their Community Room (5812 E Burnside St.) Sunday, May 17, 4-7 pm. In anticipation of Father’s Day, the class will be sculpting Dudes or Demons.
The hands-on, skill-building workshop includes all the tools and clay needed to create your own Dude or Demon sculpture from stoneware clay and glaze the horns (on the demons). Instructor Teri Fahrendorf will then bring the still-wet sculptures to her studio where she will slowly dry them, stain them and fire them in her ceramic kiln. Completed Dudes and Demons will be available for pick up at Leikam Sunday, June 14, 3-4 pm.
The workshop is intended for adults and teens age 13+. Tickets ($74) include all supplies, one beer and tip; an upcharge may be necessary for some beverage substitutions. Register at raindragonstudio.square.site and contact Teri with questions at teri@raindragonstudio.com.
Make Your Own Dude or Demon
Leikam Brewery, in collaboration with Rain Dragon Studio, is happy to present their sixth Clay Sculpture Workshop in their Community Room (5812 E Burnside St.) Sunday, May 17, 4-7 pm. In anticipation of Father’s Day, the class will be sculpting Dudes or Demons.