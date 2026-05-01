Music Together of Portland invites families to experience the joy and magic of music this spring and early summer. Create memories that will last a lifetime, and connect with other families to sing, dance and jam together.
The spring session runs through June 13, with registration ongoing throughout the session. Classes for children ages birth to six years old are offered in two SE locations—Waverly Heights United Church of Christ at SE 33rd Ave. and SE Woodward St. and Moreland Presbyterian Church at SE 18th Ave. and SE Bybee Blvd. Classes include Babies—musical parenting classes for new parents with babies up to eight months; Mixed-Age—family music time for babies, toddlers and/or preschoolers; and Rhythm Kids—drumming, singing and dancing for ages four to six. To register or try out a class for free, visit musictogether-pdx.com or call 503.236.4303.
Music Together
Music Together of Portland invites families to experience the joy and magic of music this spring and early summer. Create memories that will last a lifetime, and connect with other families to sing, dance and jam together.